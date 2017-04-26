WANE launches new weather graphics system

You might notice a change in the weather, so to speak.

Wednesday during First at Five, our Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team debuted our brand new weather graphics system. Since you won’t see old and new side-by-side on television, here’s a chance to compare some of the differences:

These maps may not look very different, but behind-the-scenes these two systems are like night and day. The new system, called WSI Max, gives our meteorologists access to every computer forecast model as soon as it comes out. Previously, the new data had to go through a lengthy processing before it could be shown on-air. This allows our meteorologists to have access to the latest data to deliver forecasts with even more accuracy than before.

When severe weather strikes, the new system will focus in on the strongest storms and allow our 4 meteorologists to analyze the storms. We still have the capability to go down to street level and time out the storms to your neighborhood, but we can now track the motion of the storms even farther out into the future.

What’s more, we’re welcoming the area’s only 10-day forecast.

NewsChannel 15’s Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm team is committed to providing Coverage You Can Count On during any weather event, and our new weather graphics system will allow us to meet that challenge at new levels.