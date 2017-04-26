Trump’s constant tweeting isn’t lifting Twitter’s profit

NEW YORK (AP) — You’d think Twitter would be able to milk its status as President Donald Trump’s megaphone. But the company still faces stagnant user growth and has never made a profit.

Analysts say Twitter may even report a quarterly revenue decline Wednesday, a first since going public in 2013.

Trump’s frequent tweets ricochet well beyond his 28 million Twitter followers. Anything he tweets can serve as fodder for social media, TV news shows and, often, late-night comedy.

The problem: Even if people are reading the tweets, America’s first true “Twitter President” hasn’t inspired people to sign up for Twitter en masse. At most, people already on Twitter are using it more.

Twitter is expected to release its quarterly financial report on Wednesday morning.

