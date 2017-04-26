Storms knock out power to nearly 5,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong winds, hail, and heavy rain knocked out power to thousands of people.

Indiana Michigan Power reported 4,396 outages in Allen County as of 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Approximately 121 customers were affected in DeKalb County and 17 in Huntington County. I&M also reported 212 outages in Grant County.

Heartland REMC reported 522 outages in Allen and Huntington Counties. A majority of the coop’s customers affected are in and around Roanoke.

The outages in Allen County have affected some traffic signals. Motorists are to treat an intersection with no traffic lights as a four-way stop.

Restoration times are currently unknown.