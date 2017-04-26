Related Coverage Honor Flight sending 23rd group of veterans to D.C.

WASHINGTON (WANE) The veterans on Wednesday’s Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. were greeted by another member of the military – Congressman Jim Banks.

Banks (R-3rd) greeted the veterans from Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana’s 23rd trip to the nation’s capital at the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C. Banks served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps in the Afghanistan War.

Wednesday’s Honor Flight includes 27 World War II veterans, 53 Korean War veterans and five Vietnam veterans, as well as three dual war veterans, one who is a Battle of Bulge veteran and one female veteran for a total of 85.

The flight left the 122nd Air National Guard Fighter Wing at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to return to Fort Wayne International at 8:30 a.m. The community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans back in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport at that time.

Rep. Banks greets Honor Flight vets in DC View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) greets an Honor Flight Northeast Indiana veteran on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the World War II Monument in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy photo)