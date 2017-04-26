Police suspect same man in IU and Purdue sexual assaults

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police at an Indianapolis university say the same man may have committed two sexual assaults there. Police at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis say a person reported a rape occurred Friday at the Riverwalk Apartments at the downtown campus. Police say they’re also investigating a reported fondling that occurred Monday afternoon at a location a few blocks away from the first assault.

