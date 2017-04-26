Police: Husband kidnaps woman from work

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in two states worked a kidnapping case early Wednesday in which a man reportedly took his wife “against her will” from her workplace in Bluffton and traveled to Akron, Ohio.

Bluffton Police were called just before 2 a.m. Wednesday by Allen County Police to check the welfare of an Allen County woman who was on break at a Bluffton facility around 10 p.m. Tuesday and never returned. According to a report from Bluffton Police, witnesses said the woman was talking with a person in a vehicle, and that vehicle was later spotted leaving the facility “in a hastily manner with no headlights and the passenger door open.”

At that point, Bluffton Police began to track the woman’s cell phone and later learned it was in Akron, Ohio, the report said.

Akron Police found the woman, the report said. It’s not clear where she was or if she was injured.

The woman told police she was taken “against her will” by her husband from her workplace in Bluffton. Police in Akron arrested 20-year-old Sar Doh of Fort Wayne.

Bluffton Police said the department is working with the Wells County Prosecutors Office to seek criminal charges of Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement and Theft against Doh and have him extradited back to Indiana.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.