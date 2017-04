Pine Sol captured this lightning display during a severe storm that rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Lesa Walker snapped this photo of damage to the sign outside Bootleggers Saloon after a severe storm rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Andrew Butler took a photo of lightning outside IPFW student housing as severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Rachael Elliott caught an image of hail in Fort Wayne after a severe storm that rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

NewsChannel 15 photojournalist Jake Weaver found a downed limb in Canterbury Green Apartments after a severe storm rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

Katherine Pierce-Miller shared this image of a van trudging through high water at St. Marys Avenue and High Street after a severe storm that rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

NewsChannel 15's Angelica Robinson found flooding at Westbrook Drive and State Boulevard after a severe storm that rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

After a severe storm rolled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, NewsChannel 15's Angelica Robinson found this downed limb at State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue.

Margo Kelly captured an image of hail in downtown Fort Wayne as a severe storm olled through northeast Indiana on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.