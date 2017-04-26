Indianapolis Motor Speedway to ban smoking in grandstands

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway says it will ban smoking in all its grandstands starting this fall.

Track officials say the smoking ban will start with October’s Red Bull Air Race and begin in 2018 for all races, including the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Brickyard 400.

The new rules will prohibit smoking within 20 feet of buildings and reserved seating entrances. Smoking will still be allowed in the track’s infield.

The speedway will have some smoke-free family grandstands for this year’s IndyCar Grand Prix and the Brickyard 400, but not the Indy 500.

Speedway President Douglas Boles says the smoking ban stem from the requests of fans for smoke-free areas, especially for families bringing younger children to the track.