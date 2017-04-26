Huntington Fire Official: Cause of vacant house fire ‘suspicious’

Related Coverage Early morning fire damages empty Huntington house

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in eight days Huntington firefighters put out flames at a vacant home.

Early Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m., firefighters were called to 222 East High Street for a house fire.

Huntington Assistant Fire Chief Leon Hurlburt said the fire started on the porch and quickly spread up a wall to the second floor. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Hurlburt said the home is a duplex but both apartments were empty. No injuries were reported.

The heat from the fire melted some of the siding on an adjacent home.

Firefighters eventually extinguished the flames and worked on the second floor to prevent the fire from further spreading to the attic.

Hurlburt said the nature of the fire is suspicious. He said law enforcement is looking into statements from neighbors of people running from the home after the fire started. Hurlburt said some homeowners in the neighborhood have outdoor surveillance cameras. It’s not yet known if the cameras caught any images of the fire or how it might have started.

Last week, Huntington firefighters were called in the early morning hours to a fire at 39 Lafontaine Street.

Hurlburt said the damage from last week’s fire was similar to Wednesday’s fire, but he also said it’s too early in the investigation to determine if they’re connected.

Both fires are under investigation.