Homestead’s Durnell, Ferguson, Manges sign for college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Spartan seniors will now play basketball on the next level, as Brandon Durnell (Spring Arbor), Jack Ferguson (Colgate), and Parker Manges (Wabash) all signed on Wednesday evening.

Durnell, a 6-foot-7 post player, averaged 16.0 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds as a senior.

Ferguson, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged a team-best 18.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Manges, a 6-foot-3 guard, averaged 11.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a game while shooting 38-percent on threes.