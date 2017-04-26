1 hurt, 1 arrested in Van Wert Co. shooting

MIDDLE POINT, Ohio (WANE) – One person was hurt and another arrested after a shooting near a park in Middle Point, Ohio – east of Van Wert.

According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, officers received a call about a shooting across the street from the town’s ball diamonds.

Officers arrived on scene and found a male who appeared to have been shot. Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told police a confrontation took place between to male individuals which led to the shooting. Riggenbach said information gathered by witnesses provided them with a possible suspect.

Riggenbach said Blake R. Kimmet, 19, Lima, Ohio, voluntarily entered the sheriff’s office. After an interview, detectives charged Kimmet with felony assault.

Kimmet was taken to the Van Wert County Jail.

Riggenbach said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional charges might be filed. It’s unclear if police believe there are additional suspects, but Riggenbach is asking anyone with information about the shooting or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.