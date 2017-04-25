Trucker comes to the aid of teen who crashed on interstate

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.(WANE) A 17-year-old Brazil, Indiana driver and two of her passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday evening after the car they were in rolled end over end in the median of I-70 near Terre Haute.

According to Indiana State Police, Micah Littlejohn was driving eastbound at around 9 p.m. when she hit the right rumble strips and then overcorrected and drove into the median.

A passing semi driver saw her car on its top and what appeared to be smoke coming from it. He called 911 and went to help the occupants until emergency crews arrived.

Police learned Littlejohn was late for an appointment and had been speeding.

