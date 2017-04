BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Starfires know how to win – in all different sports.

South Adams softball team moved to 13-0 on Monday with a victory over Coldwater and we honor as Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.” They are led by a trio of seniors in Casi Evans, Katelin Augsburger and Morgan Alberson.

A 2A program, the Starfires have already defeated 4A powers like Homestead and Carroll this season.

The Starfires are currently ranked 7th in the latest 2A state poll.