Muncie man arrested following yearlong child porn investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) Police arrested a Muncie man Tuesday morning at his home on eight counts of felony Child Exploitation as the result of a yearlong investigation.

According to a press release issued by Indiana State Police, the investigation began in March of 2016 when a tip regarding child pornography was received by authorities.

After a lengthy investigation by Pendleton District Detectives and investigators with the Indiana State Police Cyber Crimes Unit, a suspect was determined and the case was presented to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office earlier this month for charges.

As a result of the ongoing investigation an eight count felony warrant was issued for Walter Springston, 28, of Muncie for Child Exploitation, a Level 5 Felony. Springston was being held in the Delaware County Jail with bond set at $146,000.