Mastodons stomp Bowling Green 7-1 in softball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne softball team wrapped up non-league play on a high note as the Mastodons defeated Bowling Green 7-1.

Sydney Windlan led the ‘Dons on the day going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Jenna Balthazor also collected a pair of hits in the game. Maria Palmegiani hit her first career home run to finish with a pair of RBIs.

Fort Wayne scored first with a run in the second. Sierra Miranda singled with one out, and then advanced all the way around the bases to score after three wild pitches. Bowling Green got the run back in the third on a two-out single.

The Mastodons took the lead for good in the bottom of the third with two runs. A walk to Windlan and an infield single by Brooke Imel put runners on base. Two more wild pitches by the Falcons brought home both Windlan and Imel.

In the sixth, the ‘Dons added to their lead with four more runs. With one out, Balthazor singled and Lauren Watson reached on an error. Windlan followed with a double to score Balthazor and a sacrifice fly by Imel brought home Watson. Palmegiani stepped in, and with a 3-1 count, deposited the pitcher’s offering over the left field fence for her first home run.

Darby Shaw earned the victory in the circle for the Mastodons, pitching four shutout innings of relief, allowing two hits while striking out four. Bailey Benefiel started for the ‘Dons, throwing three innings while surrendering one run on one hit.

Fort Wayne travels to South Dakota for a Summit League series beginning Saturday, April 29.