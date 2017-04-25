Legislature gives Ball State $87.5M for sciences building

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State University’s efforts to build a new science building are getting an $87.5 million boost from the state of Indiana.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports that the Indiana Legislature has appropriated the money for a new 175,000-square-foot building to house the university’s biology, chemistry and geology departments. The project was Ball State’s top capital request for the 2917-2019 state budget.

Interim Ball State President Terry King on Monday said that the project “will serve as a vital pipeline to the state’s life sciences sector.”

It’s the second sciences building that lawmakers have funded for Ball State in recent years. Two years ago the state Legislature earmarked $62.5 million for a new college of health building to house nursing and health sciences programs.

 

