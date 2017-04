AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park senior Keegan Fetters will continue his basketball career at Anderson University, as the guard signed with the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon.

Fetters helped lead Lakewood Park to a 17-9 season and a sectional title.

The six-foot-two Fetters averaged 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.