Komets to face Toledo in second round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets will face the 2016-17 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Toledo Walleye in the Central Division Finals. Fort Wayne advanced to the division finals after eliminating the Quad City Mallards 4-1 in the first round best-of-seven series. Toledo advanced to the second round after eliminating Kalamazoo in the first round 4-3.

By virtue of its ECHL regular season title Toledo will have home ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup playoffs. It will be the second time the Komets have met the Walleye in an ECHL playoff series. Toledo took the 2015 ECHL quarterfinals best-of-seven series against Fort Wayne 4-3.

The Komets/Walleye second round series will be a best-of-seven series played under a 2-2-1-1-1 format starting in Toledo on Friday, April 28 at 7:35pm. Game 2 is slated for Saturday, April 29 at Toledo at 7:35pm before the series switches to Fort Wayne for game 3 Wednesday, May 3 at 7:30pm. Game 4 will faceoff in Fort Wayne on Friday May 5 at 8pm. If needed, game 5 will be at Toledo, game 6 at Fort Wayne and game 7 is slated at Toledo.

2017 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION FINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS TOLEDO WALLEYE

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Friday, April 28……….. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 2- Saturday, April 29……. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 3- Wednesday, May 3….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 4- Friday, May 5………….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 6……… Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

Game 6- Monday, May 8……….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 10… Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.