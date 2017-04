FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets don’t know just yet who their second round opponent will be. What they do know is that they should be well-rested.

After winning game five at Quad City Saturday night to clinch the series four games to one, the Komets have been able to get some rest leading up to their next series. The Komets will face either the Toledo Walleye or the Kalamazoo Wings, as their series has gone to a game seven. That game will be played tonight in Toledo.