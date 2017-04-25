Indiana governor says he will sign several contested bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign several sharply contested bills, including measures to increase parental abortion notification rights, permit the use of marijuana-derived medicine and allow Statehouse employees to carry guns.

The Indiana Republican made the announcement during a Tuesday news conference where he also took a victory lap for getting much of his agenda approved by the Legislature.

Lawmakers adjourned early Saturday after passing a two-year budget and approving an infrastructure funding plan that will also raise fuel taxes.

Holcomb had a number of big wins, including a $9 million a year funding increase for a program that sends poor kids to preschool.

He refused to say whether he’ll sign bills limiting which businesses can sell cold beer and eliminating much of the current financial incentive for installing solar panels.

