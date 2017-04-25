Hearing the Call: Team travels to Middle East to fit hearing aids

JORDAN (WANE) Dozens of volunteers from the United States – and Fort Wayne – have traveled to the Middle East on a mission to help people get their hearing back.

A team of 34 audiologists and volunteers from around the country – including staff from HearCare Audiology in Fort Wayne – are in Jordan and the West Bank this week, helping with this year’s week-long “Hearing the Call” mission. It is the seventh such trip to the Middle East as part of a Hearing the Call mission that has screened thousands of people and fitted hundreds of hearing aids over the past several years.

This trip, the team wasted no time getting to work.

They set up a makeshift clinic at a Syrian refugee house, dedicated to helping those injured in the war. Then, the team helped two Syrian children with their hearing.

The children’s father said he understood how important hearing is to their future.

“So, it’s an evolution that’s a real simple one,” the father told the team. “They hear. If they can hear, they learn. If they learn, they can go get educated. If they can get educated, they write their own ticket.”

The team will head north to a city on the border with Syria next.

In Part 2 of “Hearing the Call,” the team will discuss what it’s like to be working so close to war-torn Syria and help the refugees fleeing the area. Don’t miss that report, Tuesday at 5 p.m. on WANE-TV.