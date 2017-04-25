Former Michigan City officer charged with 4 counts of rape

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a former northern Indiana police officer has been arrested on four counts of rape.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Thomas K. Jackson of Trail Creek was arrested Tuesday on the charges alleging he had inappropriate sexual contact with a LaPorte County woman whose diminished mental capabilities left her unable to give consent.

Jackson resigned from the Michigan City Police Department on March 14, about the time an investigation into the alleged crimes occurred. The sheriff’s office says Michigan City Police Chief Mark Swistek requested the investigation.

Jackson was being held Tuesday in the LaPorte County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond. It was unclear whether he has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

