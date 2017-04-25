Driver in multi-vehicle fatal crash agrees to plea deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man facing trial on multiple felony counts related to a crash on Coliseum Boulevard in November of 2016 that left one man dead has avoided trial by agreeing to a plea deal.

Brady L. Brunson Sr. was intoxicated with THC and hydrocodone when he ran off on foot following the four vehicle crash that took place at around 1:30 p.m on November 15 according to toxicology findings that were to be included as evidence by prosecutors.

Rickey D. Reisinger, 62, of Fort Wayne died in the crash.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, Brunson told the judge he suffers from depression and anxiety and is being treated with medication.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, two of the nine charges Brunson was facing will be dropped and he’ll face a maximum of 16 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 30, 2017. He also waives his right to appeal the sentence. Members of Reisinger’s family attended the court proceedings and declined to comment afterwards.

The charges ranged from Criminal Recklessness committed with a deadly weapon to Leaving the Scene of OWI Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Police were able to capture Brunson when several minutes after the crash, police received a 911 call from him where he indicated his car had been stolen. When officers met with him, they realized he matched the description of the driver seen leaving the scene of the crash and detained him.