Council approves Tunnel Project and Road Improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City Council unanimously approved two proposals to help continue development throughout the city, the tunnel project and multiple road improvements.

The tunnel proposal involved a contract to begin construction. This comes after more than 10 years of negotiations. Once complete, it will reduce the amount of combined sewage that overflows into the city’s rivers by 90-percent, or 900-million gallons a year.

The tunnel is five miles long and 200 feet underground. The contract is about 187 million dollars.

Construction on this part of the project could start by the end of spring or early this summer. The entire tunnel project, which is said to be a benefit for generations to come, is set to wrap up in 2021.

Council also approved multiple proposals for more than 24 million dollars in road construction projects around the city. This includes realigning State Boulevard between Cass Street and Spy Run, adding additional lanes to Lima and Coldwater, and concrete reconstruction on Coldwater and Memorial Way.