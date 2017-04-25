Could more homicide cases be solved by using grand juries?



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In Indiana, someone can be charged with a crime two ways: charging information brought by the prosecutor or a grand jury indictment. While grand juries aren’t used often, and many cases don’t need them, some argue there are cases that are able to be solved because of using a grand jury.

The last time a grand jury was used by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office was in 2001. Former Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael Loomis argues more of the city’s homicides could be solved by using grand juries.

One argument is that if a witness won’t talk to police, he or she can be subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury. Because grand jury proceedings are secret, unless they tell someone they testified, no one would ever know.

“If they’re protecting the perpetrator for some reason, it’s their choice to not help police, but if they’re subpoenaed, their choice to not help is being taken away,” Loomis said.

But current Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander said a grand jury subpoena is not a magic bullet.

“This idea that the grand jury can bring everyone in and make them testify by handing them a subpoena is not true and it does a disservice to continue to say that,” McAlexander said.

