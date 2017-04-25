City golf courses offer discount rates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City of Fort Wayne golf courses will offer discounted rates to celebrate their specific anniversaries.

On Friday, April 28, guests can play Foster Park Golf Course for $9 to celebrate its 90th anniversary. On Sunday, May 14, a round at Shoaff Park Golf Course will be discounted to $6 in honor of its 60th anniversary. On Sunday, May 21, guests can play at McMillen Park Golf Course for $5.50 to celebrate its 55th anniversary.

The rates are for 9 or 18 holes, according to the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. Discounted rates do not include a golf cart.

Tee times may be reserved online at www.fortwayneparks.org. The courses are also open for league play or a golf outing.