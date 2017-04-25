Boilermakers steam roll Mastodons in non-conference game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Fort Wayne baseball dropped a non-conference contest at Purdue on Tuesday (April 25) evening 18-0.

Purdue took the lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Jacson McGowan. He had four hits in the game. Mike Madej added a solo home run in a three-run fourth inning for Purdue.

Jacob Dickson had two hits, including a triple in the sixth inning, for the Mastodons. Jackson Boyce saw his 37-game on-base streak snapped. It was tied for the second longest streak in the nation.

Damian Helm started and took the loss. He is 2-2 after throwing four innings. Jack Dellinger went 6.1 innings for Purdue. He picked up the win and is now 2-3.

Fort Wayne falls to 7-31. The Boilermakers improve to 23-18. The Mastodons travel to Oral Roberts on Friday (April 28) for the first of a three-game series.