FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An accidental shooting at a southeast side home midday Tuesday has left a person in critical condition.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just before noon Tuesday to a home in the 4000 block of Robinwood Drive on a report of a shooting. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The victim was listed in critical condition, dispatchers confirmed. No other information was available.