2 hurt in DeKalb motorcycle, pickup crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (WANE) A pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle Monday evening leaving two people hurt, one of them critically.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at US 6 and County Road 19. When the truck pulled in front of the motorcycle, the motorcyclist hit the brakes causing the motorcycle to skid sideways, police said. The driver and passenger were flipped off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle passenger, Melissa Gray, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical but stable condition. The motorcycle driver, Douglas Osmun, was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police cited the pickup driver, who was not named, at the scene for failure to yield.

US 6 was closed for nearly and hour and a half.