Weed program begins in Fort Wayne

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City of Fort Wayne’s Weed Program kicks off today, April 24, 2017. The Neighborhood Code Department is responsible for enforcing the City’s Weed Program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches.

Reports of high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches will be accepted beginning today; the public should call 311 or 260-427-8311 to report a possible violation. Online complaints may be filed at www.cityoffortwayne.org/citizen-services. Individuals reporting a violation will need to have the property’s specific street address to register the complaint.

Reports from the public of possible weed violations will be addressed beginning the week of Monday, May 1, after the eight seasonal, part-time Weed Inspectors have completed training. Inspectors respond to reports from the public but also act proactively to identify high weeds and grass, particularly along high-traffic corridors.

“Neighborhood Code Compliance works to help build strong and safe neighborhoods,” says Cindy Joyner, deputy director for Neighborhood Code Enforcement. “We help address properties that could have a blighting influence on a neighborhood and by doing so we protect property values and improve the quality of life in our city.”

When Weed Inspectors determine there is a violation, they take date-stamped photos and post a placard on the cited property. As a courtesy, an abate notice is mailed to the owner of record who then has five days to correct the violation. After five days, the City’s mowing contractors will inspect to see if the property is in compliance and if not, they will mow and also take date-stamped before- and after-photos. The owner will then be charged for the mowing; if the invoice is not paid within 30 days, a lien will be placed on the property.