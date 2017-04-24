Warsaw man charged with driving drunk, causing fatal crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man is facing six charges in connection with a crash on U.S. 30 and State Road 5 that killed a teenager and left two others seriously hurt.

A warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Chaise Belcher. He hasn’t been taken into custody yet.

Police said Belcher failed to stop at a red light in the early morning hours of April 16 and crashed into a car driven by 16-year-old Phillip Caudill Jr. A passenger in Caudill’s vehicle, 17-year-old Jack T. Burchett of Warsaw, was killed. Another passenger, 18-year-old Jacob T. Burchett of Warsaw, was taken to a hospital with two broken legs, according to a police report. Caudill was hospitalized with brain bleeding, a collapsed lung, and a broken leg.

The following charges have been filed against Belcher:

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle With a ACE of .08 or More

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle With a ACE of .15 or More

Causing Serious Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Causing Serious Bodily Injury When Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Driving While Suspended