TinCaps Succumb to Soto, Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Designated hitter Eguy Rosario recorded two hits and catcher Marcus Greene Jr. had an RBI double, but the TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers), 4-2, on Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark in the opener of their three-game series.

The Whitecaps (10-8) got on the scoreboard first with a pair of runs against Hansel Rodriguez (L) in the third. West Michigan added an unearned run in the fourth to increase their lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, the TinCaps (7-11) struggled at the plate against left-hander Greg Soto (W), who used a mid-90s fastball to get through six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Fort Wayne cut into its deficit against the Whitecaps’ bullpen in the seventh. After center fielder Buddy Reed singled off Fernando Perez and stole second base, Greene Jr. doubled Reed in with two outs to make it 3-1.

With Bryan Garcia (S) pitching in the top of the eighth, left fielder Jack Suwinski hit a leadoff double. A groundout advanced him to third and a wild pitch scored him, cutting the TinCaps’ deficit to 3-2.

However, West Michigan put up another unearned run in the home eighth.

For the 20-year-old Rodriguez, it was a quality start, surrendering two earned runs in six innings with four strikeouts against two walks.

Next Game

Tuesday, April 25 @ West Michigan (12 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jesse Scholtens

– Whitecaps Probable Starter: RHP Kyle Funkhouser