The Chainsmokers play surprise show at Angola bar

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Electronic pop rockers The Chainsmokers were in northeast Indiana over the weekend, and played an impromptu show at an Angola bar.

The Grammy-winning duo of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart performed Sunday night at The Venue in Angola. The band tweeted late Sunday, “Just took over a bar in Angola Indiana that was special.”

The Venue posted several live videos during the performance on its Facebook page. The bar responded in a comment on one of the videos and explained an MTV crew was filming a show that stars part time Clear Lake resident Rory Kramer.

The Chainsmokers were a weekend guest of Kramer’s, an adventurous videographer and director who was behind pop star Justin Bieber’s visit to northeast Indiana in September 2015. Kramer has directed at least one The Chainsmokers video.

