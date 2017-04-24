Positively Fort Wayne: Home Ownership Day

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Owning your own home may be as simple as attending a workshop. The Realtist Association of Northeast Indiana (RANI) will hold a free Home Ownership Community Day Workshop. More than a dozen banks, brokers, builders, insurance companies and realtors will be on hand.

Organizers will help people work towards completion of an eight-hour home buyer education program. Those who complete the program will receive a certificate that will enable them to apply for down payment assistance. The funds are provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and filtered to banks that participate in the program.

The free RANI Home Ownership Community Day workshop will take place Saturday, April 29th at the Fort Wayne Urban League office at 2135 S. Hanna Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone can attend but preregistration is required. Call 458-4475 or 341-4510 for more information.