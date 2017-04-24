Man demands cash, opens fire in restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an attempted robbery at a South Clinton Street restaurant.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said a man walked into the Taqueria Coahuila Mexican restaurant at 3125 S. Clinton St. and pointed a handgun at multiple patrons, demanding cash. As employees of the restaurant ran toward the back of the restaurant, the man reportedly fired off shots, according to police.

No one was struck, and the man ran off without any cash, police said.

The man is described as a black man, 20-26 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a red Nike hooded pullover sweatshirt with the hood up and grey sweat pants, and had a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).