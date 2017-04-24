Man, 84, dies after falling into well

LEESBURG, Ind. (WANE) An 84-year-old man died Monday after he fell into a well at his home on the Barbee Chain of Lakes in Kosciusko County.

Indiana Conservation officers said Monday that Maurice Terry was cleaning out a well pit on his property on EMS B45 Lane. About a half an hour, later his wife found him submerged in the well, according to a report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The woman flagged down a passerby who called 911.

North Webster Fire and EMS along with Indiana Conservation officers arrived and a crew pulled Terry from the well.

Terry’s death is being investigated as a possible drowning, the report said. It appeared to be accidental.