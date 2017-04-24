Luers grad Jaylon Smith’s nerve damage reportedly improving

DALLAS, Tx (WANE) – Wiggling his toes has never felt better for Jaylon Smith.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Bishop Luers standout and current member of the Dallas Cowboys has begun to lift his toes and foot. It’s a great improvement in his rehab following a knee injury in Smith’s final game with Notre Dame that caused nerve damage.

The 2016 second-round pick missed all of last year but Dallas hopes that the improvement continues and will have him back on the field this season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Monday that Smith’s teammates are raving about him and his recovery.

Jaylon Smith can lift his toes. This is good news. https://t.co/5rnVDodiUN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2017