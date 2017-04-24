Indiana gets nearly $11M to combat heroin, opioid abuse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded Indiana nearly $11 million to fight the state’s opioid abuse crisis.

The state’s funding from the Health and Human Services is among $485 million the agency recently awarded to all 50 states and several U.S. territories.

Those grants were awarded based in part on overdose death rates. The funding will support an array of prevention, treatment and recovery services for people addicted to opioids.

U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks says Indiana has been hard-hit by heroin and prescription opioid abuse. She says the $10.9 million in funding will help it get the resources it “desperately needs” to reduce overdose deaths and boost substance abuse treatment and recovery.

Brooks represents for the 5th Congressional District, which stretches from the north side of Indianapolis to the Marion area.

