FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Even signing their letters of intent took a team effort.

Eleven Bishop Dwenger students signed on to continue their athletic careers at the college level at institutions like Saint Francis, Wabash, Trine and Wright State. Of the Saints that put pen to paper is Amaun Clark who is joining Indiana Wesleyn in their first year as a football program and Campbell Donovan that’s following in his father’s footsteps at Butler as a walk-on.