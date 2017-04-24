Choices for canal boat name down to three

Related Coverage New canal boat to offer cruises on Fort Wayne rivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The process to name a 54-foot long canal boat modeled after those used in the 1840’s has been narrowed to three choices; Sweet Breeze, Kekionga and Big Chief.

Back in March, the organization Friends of the Rivers unveiled its new 54-foot, 1840s-style flat-bottom boat in a special ceremony at Greater Fort Wayne Community Foundation. The boat will be used for guests to “experience the rivers and the potential they offer for development, recreation, and educational programming.”

The canal boat will feature seating for 40 guests and can accommodate guests with disabilities and small private groups. It is expected to be available for river cruises by early June.

But before that, a name needs chosen for the boat so an online vote has been set up, but there’s a catch. You’ll need to donate to Friends of the Rivers in order to cast a ballot.

You can do so here. The name will be announced in late May.