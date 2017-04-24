Children unhurt in rollover crash

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Two children and a mother were pulled from a vehicle midday Monday after a crash in downtown Angola.

Angola Police and medics were called around noon Monday to the intersection of North Wayne Street and Harcourt Road in Angola on a report of a personal injury crash there. Responders arrived to find a 2005 Chevy Cavalier with front-end damage, and a 2008 Toyota rolled onto its passenger side.

Firefighters with the Angola Fire Department pulled two children – a 4-year-old and an infant – from the Toyota, then the driver, Janelle Dotson of Angola. The children were not hurt as a result of being properly restrained in child seats, police said.

Investigators believe the Chevy, driven by Marcia Short of Angola, was northbound when the southbound Toyota turned left in front of it without yielding, according to a report.