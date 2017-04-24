Authorities investigating two attempted abductions on IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Police are looking into two separate attempted abductions that occurred overnight.

The first attempt happened just after midnight on the bypass near Bart Kaufman Field where authorities said a man stopped to talk to a woman who was walking alone. He then tried to abduct her.

Authorities describe that suspect as a black male, possibly in his late 20s, standing about six feet with a medium build. He was believed to be in a dark Toyota Sedan during the time of the incident.

The second incident happened around 1 a.m. near Memorial Stadium where three men stopped to ask a student if she needed a ride. When she refused, the three men assaulted her and fled the scene.

Those suspects are described as three white men who were in an older Jeep Cherokee.

Officials aren’t sure if the two attempts are connected.

IU Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call 911.