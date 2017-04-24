4/24 Inside The Zone – Komets Await Next Playoff Opponent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are the San Antonio Spurs of the ECHL.

Fort Wayne is the only team in the league to advance out of the first round four straight years as they beat Quad City in Game 5 to move on to the second round. They will face Toledo or Kalamazoo next as that series goes to a decisive Game 7 on Tuesday night. The start date of the next series depends on the outcome of that game.

The News-Sentinel’s Blake Sebring would love to see the Komets face the top-seeded Walleyes – even if many in the area disagree. That would be the more difficult series but Fort Wayne has always stepped up to the challenge all year long against the best teams.