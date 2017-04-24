2 shot, 1 killed in car early Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were shot, 1 killed, while sitting in a car early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of Mt. Vernon Pk. Drive, near Bowser Ave. around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15, officers found two victims in a car parked in a driveway of a home on Mt. Vernon Pk. One man was dead. The other man was taken to a hospital critically hurt.

Police were unable to get a suspect description from the 911 caller.

A K9 officer was brought into search, but could not find the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Detectives were at the scene for several hours, talking with neighbors and collecting evidence. The incident remains under investigation.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the victim’s name will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.