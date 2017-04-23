Woman arrested in LaGrange on Drug Charges during traffic stop

LAGRANGE, IN (WANE)- Release: On April 22, 2017, at approximately 7:15 pm, an officer with the LaGrange Police

Department stopped a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. During the course of the stop the

officer became suspicious of criminal activity and deployed his K9 for a free air sniff.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle the female was found to be in Possession of

Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Arrest and booked into the LaGrange County Jail

was Katrina Gregory of LaGrange for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.