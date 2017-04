FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You could tell what this ring, this championship meant to head coach Kevin Donley as he spoke to the room full of supporters.

Saint Francis was awarded their NAIA National Championship rings at a banquet on Sunday afternoon. The NAIA winningest coach and Hall of Famer was finally able to earn the title with the Cougars and Donley was very emotional at the podium. He thanked the players, his staff and a full room of Fort Wayne residents – including the mayor.