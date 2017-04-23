Traffic stop leads to meth lab discovery, two arrests

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A traffic stop late Saturday evening in Steuben County resulted in the arrests of two people on multiple charges ranging from manufacturing meth to domestic battery.

The traffic stop took place at 11:10 pm. on CR 50 West just north of State Road 127 according to a news release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Once it was determined the 1995 Honda had a fake registration, the investigation escalated from there.

The driver, Tammy Kimbrough, 48, of LaGrange County as arrested for driving while suspended with an outstanding warrant out of Clark County, Indiana.

Kimbrough’s passenger, Rian Houser, 28, also of LaGrange County was arrested for domestic battery. The news release listed Kimbrough as the victim, however it did not indicate any specifics regarding the charge.

While impounding the vehicle, officers found an active methamphetamine laboratory, chemical precursors used to manufacture methamphetamine, methamphetamine and paraphernalia used to ingest methamphetamine.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Indiana State Police Clandestine Laboratory Team were contacted to process and dispose of the methamphetamine lab.

Tammy Kimbrough was arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Two or More Chemical Precursors, Possession of Paraphernalia, Driving While Suspended and the fugitive warrant. Kimbrough is being held on a $16,000 bond for Steuben County and will be transferred to Clark County once bond is posted.

Rian Houser was arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Two or More Chemical Precursors, Possession of Paraphernalia, Domestic Battery and Carrying a Handgun without a License. Houser is being held without bond pending his initial hearing.

Assisting the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was the Indiana State Police and Fremont Police