FWPD: Child abduction leads to arrest of father

By Published: Updated:
FWPD activity near Portage Middle School on Taylor Street on Apr. 23, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested a man Sunday after he took his child without permission, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police responded around 7:50 a.m. to the Wildwood Place Apartment complex in the 3500 block of Portage Boulevard.

Police say Bryant Shelton forced his way into an apartment with a handgun where his child lived with the mother. Shelton did not have legal custody of the child and took the 1 year old without consent.

Members of the FWPD Emergency Services team walk along a trail and an unsuspecting bike rider for an investigation near Portage Middle School on Apr. 23, 2017.

According to police, the FWPD Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams arrived on scene and set up a perimeter to keep Shelton in the area. They found Shelton’s vehicle nearby.

They eventually found Shelton hiding in a backyard nearby on South Washington Road. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Police found the child in a nearby residence away from Shelton. The child was taken to the hospital for a well-being check.

Shelton is likely to face criminal charges, but police have yet to provide that information.

The incident is under investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts