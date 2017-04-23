FWPD: Child abduction leads to arrest of father

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested a man Sunday after he took his child without permission, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police responded around 7:50 a.m. to the Wildwood Place Apartment complex in the 3500 block of Portage Boulevard.

Police say Bryant Shelton forced his way into an apartment with a handgun where his child lived with the mother. Shelton did not have legal custody of the child and took the 1 year old without consent.

According to police, the FWPD Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams arrived on scene and set up a perimeter to keep Shelton in the area. They found Shelton’s vehicle nearby.

They eventually found Shelton hiding in a backyard nearby on South Washington Road. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Police found the child in a nearby residence away from Shelton. The child was taken to the hospital for a well-being check.

Shelton is likely to face criminal charges, but police have yet to provide that information.

The incident is under investigation.