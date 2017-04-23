Hettinger And Dickson Hit Home Runs In Series Finale With WIU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne baseball dropped the rubber match of a three-game series with Western Illinois on Sunday (April 23) in eight innings 15-5 at Mastodon Field.

All five of Fort Wayne’s runs came on home runs. Jacob Dickson hit a two-run shot to left center field in the fourth inning that bounced on top of the wall and over. Down 5-2 in the fifth, Brady Hettinger hit a no doubter to left field for a three-run home run.

Hettinger’s home run tied the game at five, but Western Illinois took control of the game in the top of the sixth with an eight run frame.

Garrett Mohler finished with two hits and a run scored for the ‘Dons. Jake Weber also had two hits.

Javin Drake went five innings to get the win for Western Illinois. He is 3-5. Sam Cottingham-Beard threw the final three innings to earn his second save of the year. Cameron Boyd earned the loss in relief. He is 0-7.

Western Illinois moves their record to 14-23 (10-8 Summit League). Fort Wayne falls to 7-30 (2-16 Summit League). The ‘Dons return to action on Wednesday at Purdue.