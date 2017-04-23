Excise police issue citations to 151 people during ‘Little 500’ weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Excise Police arrested or issued citations to 151 people during “Little 500” festivities in Bloomington, according to a statement from excise police officials.

The individuals face 316 various charges ranging from possession or consumption of alcoholic beverages by minors, and possession of false ID. Other charges included possession of marijuana, providing alcohol to minors, and traffic related infractions.

Officials said 114 minors, 36 adults, and one juvenile were involved in investigations between Thursday and early Sunday morning.

Officials said arrests in 2017 were 28 fewer than last year.

The following is a list of charges:

73-Minor Possession/Consumption

81-Minor False ID

99-Minor Other (Mostly other False ID related charges)

1-Minor Entering

2-Minor Drug Related

12-Adult Furnishing Alcohol to minor

5-Adult Drug Related

2-Adult Public Intoxication

2-Adult resisting arrest

24-Adult Other

3-Minor Possession of alcohol warning

1-Minor other warning

3-Adult furnishing alcohol to minor warning

2-Adult other warning

1-Adult ID

1-Adult ID warning

1-Juvenile Possession of alcohol

1-juvenile possession of false ID

2-Juvenile other